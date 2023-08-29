Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's first 100% ethanol-based flex-fuel engine car, the Toyota Innova HyCross, which has reduced emissions, creates jobs, helps achieve self-reliance, and improves performance.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the world's first 100% ethanol-based flex-fuel engine car, the Toyota Innova HyCross. The Innova HyCross not only runs on alternative fuel but can also generate its electric power and operate in EV mode. This prototype of the electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is in compliance with the latest emission standards, Bharat Stage 6 (Stage 2). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4 Reasons why you should switch to an ethanol-based car: 1) Reduced emissions: According to the US Alternative Fuels Data Center, the carbon dioxide emitted by a vehicle burning ethanol is offset by the carbon dioxide sequestered when the feedstock crops are grown to produce ethanol, which is not the case for gasoline and diesel.

The data suggests that the use of corn-based ethanol produced from dry mills can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by an average of 40 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Job creation: The switch to an ethanol-based car can lead to increased job creation in the agricultural and biofuel industries owing to an increased plantation of crops like sugarcane and corn which are used for producing ethanol.

3) Help achieve self-reliance: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari while speaking at the Mint Sustainability Summit 2023 had noted that the new ethanol-based cars could help reduce the India's dependence on traditional source of fuel and help the country on a path of self-reliance (aatmanirthbhar).

He said, “If we want to become Atamnirbhar (self-reliant) we have to bring this oil import to zero. At present it is ₹16 lakh crore." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Improved performance: Swedish supercar manufacturer Koenigsegg had launched a CCX variant that ran on ethanol. Apart from the environmental benefits, the car also delivered a boost in the performance of the car.

Koenigsegg CCX running on ethanol delivered a power of 1018 bhp compared to 806 bhp without the biofuel. This was a direct result of the cooling properties of ethanol in the engine's combustion chambers along with the added boost it provided, a Wikipedia listing noted.

