Toyota Innova Hycross may make its India debut on November 25: Report

Toyota Innova Hycross will soon launch in India. According to a report by AutoCar India, the multi purpose vehicle will make its debut in the country on November 25. Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross are likely to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Before India launch, the vehicle is rumoured to be unveiled in the Indonesian market in the coming weeks. In Indonesia, it is said to be sold as Toyota Innova Zenix.

