Toyota Innova Hycross may make its India debut on November 25: Report

Toyota Innova Hycross may make its India debut on November 25: Report2 min read . 05:32 PM IST
- Toyota Innova Hycross make its debut in the country on November 25. Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross are likely to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023.
Toyota Innova Hycross will soon launch in India. According to a report by AutoCar India, the multi purpose vehicle will make its debut in the country on November 25. Prices of the Toyota Innova Hycross are likely to be revealed at the Auto Expo 2023. Before India launch, the vehicle is rumoured to be unveiled in the Indonesian market in the coming weeks. In Indonesia, it is said to be sold as Toyota Innova Zenix.
Earlier this month, Toyota released the first teaser of Toyota Innova Hycross which showed the front fascia design of the MPV. It can be seen featuring a larger hexagonal grille and aggressive-looking headlamps at the front. One can also see LED units integrated with daytime running LEDs. The vehicle bonnet’s, on the other hand, is seen sporting strong crease lines.
The upcoming Toyota Innova Hycross MPV is tipped to be powered by a 2.0 litre petrol-hybrid engine. It is said to be coupled with an e-CVT gearbox. The MPV is also rumoured to come integrated with a 360-degree camera and may have a big infotainment system.
Toyota has already started the testing of the new Innova Hycross in India. The MPV’s Indian variant is likely to come with all the mentioned changes as well. The vehicle is said to compete against the Kia Carens and Mahindra Marazzo.
Earlier this month, Toyota increased the price of its vehicles across range models in India. These included Toyota Fortuner, Toyota Innova Crysta, Camry Hybrid as well as the Vellfire. The price hike ranges from ₹19,000 to ₹1.85 lakh. Prices of the standard Toyota Fortuner 4x2 MT and AT variants have increased by ₹19,000. It is now priced from ₹32.59 lakh to ₹50.34 lakh (ex-showroom). The Legender and GR-S variants of the Fortuner will now demand a premium of ₹77,000.
