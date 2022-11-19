Toyota Innova Hycross teased again; MPV gets self-charging hybrid powertrain

There are no confirmed details on the powertrain as of now. However, it is likely to get a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine because the current 1.5-litre string hybrid engine which is doing duty on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be underpowered for an MPV. The Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine this time. The automaker has already stopped accepting bookings for the diesel powertrain for the Innova Crysta.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}