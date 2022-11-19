Toyota Innova Hycross teased again; MPV gets self-charging hybrid powertrain

Toyota India is all set to launch the new generation of Innova MPV on November 25,2022. The upcoming Innova Hycross is expected to be sold alongside the ongoing Innova Crysta. The automaker has released several teasers ahead of the launch and now, a fresh teaser confirmed that this upcoming car will come with a self-charging hybrid powertrain. This means that the powertrain on offer will come with hybrid technology.
According to the previous teasers of the Toyota Innova Hycross, up-front of the car comes with a large grille which is flanked by LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lamps. The bonnet is flat and it has creases on it which give an SUV stance to the Innova Hycross. At the back, there will be LED tail lamps.
There are no confirmed details on the powertrain as of now. However, it is likely to get a 2.0-litre strong hybrid engine because the current 1.5-litre string hybrid engine which is doing duty on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be underpowered for an MPV. The Hycross will be offered only with a petrol engine this time. The automaker has already stopped accepting bookings for the diesel powertrain for the Innova Crysta.
Toyota's Innova Hycross is based on an all-new chassis. This is expected to be a monocoque frame. Using a monocoque chassis means that there should be an improvement to the ride quality, handling and body roll.
There is a high chance that the Innova Hycross will be front-wheel drive, which means there will be no transmission tunnel, increasing the foot space for the rear occupants. There would be no drivetrain loss because the power is not being transferred to the rear wheels. Additionally, the fuel efficiency should also be better as the Innova Hycross is likely to be sold with a mild-hybrid or a strong powertrain.
The upcoming vehicle will be introduced in Indonesia first as Toyota Zenix on November 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched a teaser of the upcoming MPV. The teased images reveal some of its features. These include panoramic sunroof, ambient lightning and roof-mounted AC vents.
The panoramic sunroof will be the first in the Toyota Innova HyCross model. It was previously spotted testing in India as well. However, it is likely that the sunroof may be offered with the top-spec model only.
