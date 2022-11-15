Toyota Innova HyCross MPV will come to India on November 25. But before making its Indian debut, the vehicle will be introduced in Indonesia first as Toyota Zenix on November 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched a teaser of the upcoming MPV. The teased images reveal some of its features. These include panoramic sunroof, ambient lightning and roof-mounted AC vents.

The panoramic sunroof will be the first in the Toyota Innova HyCross model. It was previously spotted testing in India as well. However, it is likely that the sunroof may be offered with the top-spec model only.

View Full Image Toyota Innova HyCross teaser

In a teaser last week, the automaker offered a glimpse of the Innova HyCross SUV’s silhouetted profile. This promises large wheel arches and strong character lines across the side panel. Toyota has also teased the redesigned front face of its upcoming Innova. It may come with an updated hexagonal grille with chrome accents. The MPV may come with slightly curved roofline towards the rear.

Previous teaser showed how the looks of Toyota's upcoming Innova is radically different from the current Innova Crysta sold in India. There is clear inspiration from the design of Toyota Corolla Cross which is sold in the global market. It is said to come with sleek LED headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lamps and a bonnet with strong creases to give the SUV a more enhanced face.

There are no details about the powertrains of Toyota Innova HyCross. It is likely to come equipped with a new 2.0-litre petrol mill with a hybrid motor. Introduction of hybrid powertrain would mean more bank for the buck for private and commercial owners of the MPV.

The upcoming Toyota Innova HyCross model is likely to come with more features than the ones offered with the existing models. The automaker is expected to include a new infotainment screen, digital instrument among other things.