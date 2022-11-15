Toyota Innova HyCross teased again, to come with roof-mounted AC vents2 min read . Updated: 15 Nov 2022, 01:39 PM IST
- Panoramic sunroof will be the first in the Toyota Innova HyCross models. It was previously spotted testing in India as well.
Toyota Innova HyCross MPV will come to India on November 25. But before making its Indian debut, the vehicle will be introduced in Indonesia first as Toyota Zenix on November 21. Ahead of the launch, the company has launched a teaser of the upcoming MPV. The teased images reveal some of its features. These include panoramic sunroof, ambient lightning and roof-mounted AC vents.