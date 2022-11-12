Auto companies like Mahindra, Toyota, MG Hector and others are planning to bring 5 and 7-seater SUVs and MPVs in India. SUV and MPV vehicles have become popular in the country in the last few years. The year 2022 is near its end and companies are planning to expand their product portfolio in the upcoming 2023 with new and improved SUVs and MPVs. Here we bring you a list of upcoming vehicles in India

Toyota Innova Hycross

Toyota is expected to unveil its Innova Hycross MPV soon. The automaker has offered a glimpse of the Innova HyCross SUV’s silhouetted profile. This promises large wheel arches and strong character lines across the side panel. The upcoming MPV is expected to be based on the same Global TNGA-C platform used by Toyota for Corolla as well.

Five-door Force Gurkha

The 5-door Force Gurka is expected to come with identical design as the existing 3-door model. The upcoming SUV is rumoured to be offered in four seating layouts. This may include a 6, 7, 9 and 13 seating arrangements. It is said to come powered by 2.6-litre common rail turbo that may be coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission. The SUV may offer 90 bhp maximum power and 250Nm torque.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra is expected to announce the Bolero Neo Plus in India soon. The SUV is teased to be offered in 7 and 9 seat layouts. It is likely to come with manual and automatic gearboxes and could be powered by 2.2L mHawk diesel engine.

Citroen C3-based 7-seater MPV

Recently spied on Indian roads, the Citroen C3-based 7-seater MPV test mule was seen with 16-inch wheels and high ground clearance. The design - both exterior and interior is likely to remain same as the Citroen C3. The MPV may be offered in 6 and 7 seating layouts.

MG Hector Plus Facelift

MG Hector Plus Facelift is likely to be revealed near the end of December 2022. The SUV is said to come with an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) like the current model. Features expected on the MG Hector Plus Facelift may include a 14-inch HD infotainment touchscreen, blind spot detection, forward collision warning and more.