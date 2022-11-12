Toyota Innova Hycross to 5-door Force Gurkha: Upcoming SUVs/MPVs in India

Auto companies like Mahindra, Toyota, MG Hector and others are planning to bring 5 and 7-seater SUVs and MPVs in India. SUV and MPV vehicles have become popular in the country in the last few years. The year 2022 is near its end and companies are planning to expand their product portfolio in the upcoming 2023 with new and improved SUVs and MPVs. Here we bring you a list of upcoming vehicles in India

