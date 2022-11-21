Toyota has taken the cover off its Innova Hycross multi purpose vehicle (MPV) in Indonesia. Dubbed as Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV, it is the same vehicle which will debut in the Indian market on November 25. The all-new Toyota MPV comes with a SUV inspired design. The company has introduced multiple changes with the new Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV. let’s have a look

The new Toyota Hybrid comes with a large grille at the front. The LED headlamps on the sides have become slimmer and sharper. The front bumper is large with triangular vents and slim LED daytime running lights (DRLs). Fog lamps are placed at the lower section and the MPV sits on 18-inch wheels.

Compared to Toyota Crysta, the new MPV is 20mm longer. Its width has increased from 1,830 mm to 1,850 mm. The wheelbase is 2,850 mm , while the height remains the same at 1,795 mm. The vehicle has a ground clearance of 185 mm.

Coming to the rear, Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV comes with an aggressive bumper and wraparound tail lamps with a chrome strip in the center. In the interior cabin, the MPV features a 10-inch infotainment floating touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster. It gets a dual-tone cabin with a three-spoke steering wheel. Ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof and electronic parking bike are other features available on it. The MPV also features connected car technology and has a separate entertainment screen for rear passengers.

Powering the MPV is the new 2.0 litre strong-hybrid petrol engine. However, the exact specifications of Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid have not been revealed. The Innova Hycross comes equipped with Toyota’s TNGA monocoque modular architecture with a front-wheel drive layout.

For safety, Toyota Innova Hycross sports ADA functions that include pre-collision system, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, dynamic radar-based cruise control and automatic high beam.