Toyota Innova Hycross unveiled, coming to India on November 25. Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 03:47 PM IST
- The new Toyota Hybrid comes with a large grille at the front. The LED headlamps on the sides have become slimmer and sharper.
Toyota has taken the cover off its Innova Hycross multi purpose vehicle (MPV) in Indonesia. Dubbed as Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV, it is the same vehicle which will debut in the Indian market on November 25. The all-new Toyota MPV comes with a SUV inspired design. The company has introduced multiple changes with the new Toyota Innova Zenix Hybrid MPV. let’s have a look