Toyota Motor has unveiled the world's first fully ethanol-powered car equipped with a flex-fuel engine. This model, based on the popular MPV Innova HyCross, was officially launched today, August 29, in an event attended by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Interestingly, the electrified flex-fuel Innova HyCross not only runs on alternative fuel but can also generate its electric power and operate in EV mode. This prototype of the electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel is in compliance with the latest emission standards, Bharat Stage 6 (Stage 2).

The Toyota Innova HyCross flex-fuel MPV is designed to operate exclusively on ethanol, a plant-derived fuel categorized as E100. Additionally, it will incorporate a lithium-ion battery pack capable of providing sufficient power to enable the vehicle to operate in EV mode. Currently, there is no confirmed release date for the production version of the electrified Innova HyCross flex-fuel.

Speaking of the major changes, the flex-fuel iteration of the Innova HyCross differs slightly from the hybrid variant of the MPV available in the Indian market. In contrast, the Innova HyCross hybrid is equipped with a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder petrol engine generating 181 bhp, providing a fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl. This engine is paired with an e-CVT transmission.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has consistently promoted the adoption of alternative fuels as a means to decrease the expensive importation of crude oil, which is refined to produce traditional fuels such as petrol and diesel. The implementation of alternative fuels also has the objective of curbing pollution and, consequently, reducing India's carbon emissions. At the event, Gadkari emphasized, "Vehicular pollution contributes to 40 percent of pollution in our nation. Delhi residents are particularly affected by vehicular emissions."

In March of the same year, Toyota Motor unveiled India's inaugural all-hydrogen electric vehicle, the Mirai, as part of its collaborative pilot program with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT). The Toyota Mirai FCEV stands as one of the pioneering hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles globally, operating solely on electricity generated from pure hydrogen. It's recognized as a genuine zero-emission vehicle, releasing only water from its tailpipe.