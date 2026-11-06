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Toyota Innova to launch on 26 November with 100% bioethanol engine, Gadkari claims ₹25-30 running cost

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has announced that Toyota will launch a 100% bioethanol-powered Innova in India on 26 November. He claims the MPV could deliver an effective running cost of 25-30 per litre of petrol by combining bioethanol with electricity generation.

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Published6 Nov 2026, 01:41 PM IST
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Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.(ANI)
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Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that Toyota will launch a new bioethanol-powered Innova in India on 26 November. The next MPV will be 100% bioethanol-powered rather than petrol-powered and is expected to demonstrate an alternative way to cut fuel costs.

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Speaking at the Powering the Next Mile conclave on Tuesday, 3 November, Gadkari said the vehicle could bring down the effective running cost to the equivalent of 25-30 per litre of petrol. He said the reduced operating costs were due to ethanol and electricity produced during the car's operation. This is an effort by India to reduce its reliance on imported crude oil and adopt alternative fuel technologies.

Toyota Innova to run on 100% bioethanol

In announcing the launch timeline, Gadkari said the company's new Innova would launch on 26 November. The car will run on 100% bioethanol, which is significantly different from the petrol-fuelled MPVs.

"This month, on 26 November, I am going to launch Toyota's four-wheeler Innova, which will run entirely on 100% bioethanol instead of petrol," Gadkari said at the conclave.

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Bioethanol is made from biodegradable substances, such as waste and cultivated crops, and is an alcohol-based renewable energy. Its greater import into India can help the country reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports.

Also Read | Toyota Innova Crysta gets new Limo Edition with 7 and 8-seater options

Why does Nitin Gadkari claim running costs could fall to 25-30?

'Ethanol was sold at about 75 a litre, while petrol was being sold at 120 a litre,' Gadkari said. He asserted that the Innova, to be released soon, would produce almost 60% of its electricity during operation.

According to the minister, the combination of bioethanol and electricity generation would significantly reduce the vehicle's overall operating expenses. Its actual running cost could be as low as 25-30 per litre of petrol, he estimated.

However, the actual savings will depend on the vehicle's fuel efficiency, operating conditions and the cost of bioethanol, he said.

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Nitin Gadkari highlights India's shift towards alternative fuels

In his speech, the minister also talked about the development of India's electric two-wheeler industry. He recalled launching early electric scooters developed by Bajaj and TVS, which offered a range of around 125 km.

Some manufacturers later scaled down the battery size to make electric scooters more affordable, bringing them to around 70,000-72,000, he added. This cut their range in half, though, to almost 70 km.

Gadkari reiterated the need to develop green, safe, and affordable mobility technologies. He has consistently advocated the use of electric vehicles, biofuels, and other non-petroleum fuels to reduce India's dependence on imported petroleum.

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