Toyota introduces its first hybrid Land Cruiser in this market. Check details

Toyota introduces its first hybrid Land Cruiser in this market. Check details1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST
Toyota unveils hybrid version of Land Cruiser for release in North America and other markets, aiming to reestablish prominence of iconic SUV.
On Wednesday, Toyota revealed the initial hybrid edition of the Land Cruiser, which is intended for release in North America and other significant markets. The company aims to reestablish the prominence of this high-margin and iconic sports utility vehicle.
