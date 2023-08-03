comScore
Toyota introduces its first hybrid Land Cruiser in this market. Check details

 1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Toyota unveils hybrid version of Land Cruiser for release in North America and other markets, aiming to reestablish prominence of iconic SUV.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s new Land Cruiser is pictured at its unveiling event in Tokyo, Japan August 2, 2023. ( REUTERS)Premium
On Wednesday, Toyota revealed the initial hybrid edition of the Land Cruiser, which is intended for release in North America and other significant markets. The company aims to reestablish the prominence of this high-margin and iconic sports utility vehicle.

As per Reuters, the car manufacturer has announced that it will manufacture the latest version of the brand, which has its origins dating back to 1951, along with a smaller recently unveiled version. These vehicles will be produced at two Japanese factories and then exported to various international destinations.

Toyota's official press release indicated that the upcoming model will be offered as a hybrid in the North American market. For other regions like Europe and Australia, Toyota plans to introduce the new Land Cruiser with options for gasoline or diesel powertrains.

According to Hiroki Nakajima, Toyota's chief technology officer, the company's objective is to fulfill customer requirements while simultaneously reducing overall carbon dioxide emissions. He stated that they would provide vehicles that align with customer needs.

Seiji Sugiura, an analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute, mentioned that Land Cruiser models, along with certain other vehicles like the Alphard van, are relatively large cars that bring higher profitability to Toyota.

"Land Cruisers and Alphards have a high profitability even under the Toyota brand," Sugiura said, adding that will go up further if models are sold under the Lexus brand.

Toyota stated that the new Land Cruiser will be released in Japan during the first half of 2024 and will arrive in the United States in the spring of the same year. The suggested retail price in the United States will commence in the mid-$50,000 range.

Reportedly, Toyota announced its plans to provide both gasoline and diesel-powered options for the new Land Cruiser in markets including Western and Eastern Europe, as well as the Middle East. Additionally, a compact version of the Land Cruiser will be introduced in Japan in the winter.

According to Toyota, the Land Cruiser, along with the luxury SUVs Lexus LX and GX, has collectively achieved sales of 11.3 million units by the end of the previous month, reported Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Updated: 03 Aug 2023, 08:56 AM IST
