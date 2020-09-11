Toyota introduces new Respect Package with Urban Cruiser: Details here

Toyota’s new compact SUV Urban Cruiser, a re-badged and slightly tweaked version of the popular Maruti Suzuki Brezza, will soon go on sale and the company is rewarding the buyers who have shown interest in purchasing the SUV. Toyota has announced a new Respect Package for all the buyers who have pre-booked the SUV.

In accordance with the new Respect Package, the users who have pre-booked the new compact SUV will only get to drive the new SUV home first but will also get a 'no-cost periodic maintenance' for up to 2 years.

The company has set up a dedicated web page on the new Toyota SUV which provides some details on the new Toyota Urban Cruiser.

The Urban Cruiser will come with an option for a Li-ion battery with the automatic version. This battery will enhance the car’s fuel efficiency and even provide assistance in torque generation.

The Li-ion battery on the car will provide regenerative braking, idle start/stop, torque assist and overall better fuel efficiency. However, the company has not announced the mileage figures as of now. The mild-hybrid system will provide more options for buyers looking to buy the re-badged version of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser will be under four-meters and will be competing against Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The latest entrant in the segment, Kia Sonet will also be competing in the same segment. However, the company has not disclosed price details regarding the car.

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser will get a 2-Slat wedge cut grille with chrome and trapezoidal bold fog area. The car will roll on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front fascia gets Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum-indicators. On the tail gate the car will get split LED tail lamps.

The Urban Cruiser sports a powerful K-series 4-cylinder 1.5 L Gasoline Engine in MT/AT variants that offer superior fuel efficiency for a power-charged performance.

On the inside, the car gets dual-tone dark brown premium interiors, engine start and stop button. The car gets New Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto / Apple Carplay and smartphone-based navigation.

In March 2018, Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp had concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

In an earlier statement, TKM Senior Vice President (Sales and Services) Naveen Soni said, "With a customer-first approach, TKM has always endeavoured to fulfil the aspirations of its customers with timely introduction of new products and the Toyota Urban Cruiser is another such effort to satisfy the evolving customer needs"

