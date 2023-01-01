Toyota Kirloskar Motor confirms data breach in its system

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, an automobile giant, reported a data breach in its system on Sunday and said that the extent of intrusion is being confirmed. The company said in a statement that it has been "notified by one of its service providers of an incident that might have exposed personal information" of some of its customers on the internet.
"The extent of intrusion is being confirmed," Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement. The competent authority CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been notified, as per the automaker.
Considering this incident, TKM will work with its service provider to further enhance the existing extensive guidelines being followed and is fully committed to avoid any kind of inconvenience to our esteemed customers," the automaker said, apologising "for any concern" the incident may have caused to its customers.
Meanwhile, the Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.
The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input costs, including raw materials.
As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.
(With inputs from PTI)
