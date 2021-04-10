Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced the launch of a comprehensive and customizable service package called Smiles Plus. As an offering, this package will be customised as per the requirements and needs of the customer and will consist of pre-paid packages available across India.

The company claims that the package is designed keeping in mind its readiness towards future mobility requirements & will further assist customers with enhanced, and hassle-free service experiences. The new pre-paid service package is available at Toyota service centers/dealerships across India.

The company claims that the package will provide benefits and services such as:

Flexibility of Service Location

Protection from Service price hikes

Savings on Service Cost

Usage of Toyota Genuine Parts & recommended Services

Options to customize & choose from preset packages such as Essential, Super Health, Super Torque and Ultra which includes periodic maintenance, general repair etc.

Commenting on this new initiative of Pre-Paid Service Package, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President said, “We are delighted to announce the launch of the all new ‘Smiles Plus’ service package as this initiative is in-line with TKM’s endeavor to meet our customers’ enhanced requirements and mobility needs. With the introduction of this exclusive package, we intend to cater to our customers with services that match their evolving expectations."

He further added, “At Toyota, we understand that the key to have customers for life is by providing heart touching experience, seamless communication & complete peace of mind. With the help of unique programs like Smiles Plus, we thrive to fortify our existing bond with our esteemed customers and enhance their experience by providing world-class services that Toyota is globally reputed for. We will continue to bring about solutions for a fast and seamless experience for our customers and provide more avenues to our customers in line with emerging market demands."

