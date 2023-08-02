Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) increases Innova Crysta price in India for select variants

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) increases Innova Crysta price in India for select variants1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased prices for certain variants of the Innova Crysta in India. The top-spec ZX variant has seen a ₹37,000 hike, while the VX variant has seen a price revision of ₹35,000.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has implemented price increases for certain variants in the Innova Crysta range in India. The current starting price for the model in India is ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), available in five colors and three variants.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×