Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) increases Innova Crysta price in India for select variants

 02 Aug 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has increased prices for certain variants of the Innova Crysta in India. The top-spec ZX variant has seen a ₹37,000 hike, while the VX variant has seen a price revision of ₹35,000.

Toyota Innova Crysta now comes with a starting price of 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has implemented price increases for certain variants in the Innova Crysta range in India. The current starting price for the model in India is 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom), available in five colors and three variants. 

Notably, the top-spec ZX variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta now reflects a 37,000 hike, resulting in a new ex-showroom price of 26.05 lakh. Similarly, the VX variant in both seven-seat and eight-seat configurations has seen a price revision of 35,000, leading to a new price range of 24.39 lakh to 24.44 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). 

It is worth mentioning that the entry-level GX variant retains its existing price without any changes. The above stated price hike is effective from today.

Earlier this year, the company introduced a diesel variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta.

In terms of looks, the Innova Crysta comes with a revamped face with some design tweaks. It looks a bit more rugged in nature, similar to the front fascia of its flagship Fortuner. The new MPV will be available in four variants which are G, GX, VX and ZX and offer seating capacity for up to eight occupants. The car will get five colour options which are White Pearl Crystal Shine, Superwhite, Silver, Attitude Black and Avant Garde Bronze.

Speaking of features, Innova Crysta has an 8-inch touchscreen display with Smart Playcast which supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, TFT driver display with detailed Drive Information, One Touch Tumble Second Row Seats, rear Auto AC with Digital Display, 8-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, Smart Entry System, Seat Back Table and ambient colour. The upholstery will be offered in two colour which are Camel Tan and Black.

