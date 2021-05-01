Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced that it dispatched a total of 9,622 units in the month of April. The company made the announcement on Saturday.

Last year, in the month of April, TKM reported zero sales due to the complete lockdown imposed from the last week March 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

"Despite the challenges, we continue to witness good demand owing to personal mobility needs and the same has helped us clock 9,22 units of wholesales in the month of April 2021," TKM Senior Vice President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company has been able to partially fulfil pending orders by making use of the pipeline finished goods inventory, so as to ensure minimal discomfort to customers, he added.

However, lockdown in different parts of the country has enhanced the gap between wholesale and retail, Soni noted.

"Also, sporadic lockdowns impacting different states and cities for varying durations have increased logistical challenges to supply the right vehicle to the right dealership and at the right time. We are trying our best to work around such logistical challenges so as to be able to meet customer requirements at the earliest," he added.

The company's prime responsibility at the moment is to secure the health of its employees, their families and other stakeholders, Soni said.

With inputs from PTI

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.