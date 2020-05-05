Toyota Kirloskar resumes operations at Karnataka facilities

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd (TKM) reopened its manufacturing facilities in Karnataka on Tuesday to begin production in the coming weeks.

The company’s decision comes after the Central government eased lockdown restrictions to gradually resume economic activities in the parts of the country identified as green and orange zones.

According to Naveen Soni, senior vice president, sales and services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, basis the latest directive issued by the government, TKM has decided to initiate restart of some preparatory operations at the plant beginning 5 May. These preparatory operations will provide adequately safe environment to the workforce after duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply, Soni said.

“We have developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training our members on the new guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. Hence, operations at our plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of ‘social distancing’ and sanitization," Soni added.

Vehicle manufacturers like Toyota had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the Union and state governments to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic. The company in the meantime was working with its suppliers to create standard operating procedures (SOP) that need to be followed once manufacturing starts.

In the last two days vehicle manufacturers like Hero MotoCorp, Ltd and Hyundai Motor India Ltd have also announced their decision to resume operations at select facilities. In the last week of April, new entrant M G Motor India also started manufacturing vehicles in its Gujarat based factory.

