Toyota Kirloskar’s worker's union ends strike after four months

The employee's union at automaker, Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd’s, Karnataka based factory on Tuesday called off the strike which started in November, over suspension of an employee. The Japanese firm had to stop production activity in both plants following the strike announced by some of the employees.

In a statement on Tuesday, the company said that it is very grateful to the Government of Karnataka and the Department of Labor, for facilitating the reconciliation between the two parties.

“Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today confirmed that the TKM Employee’s Union has officially called off the ongoing labour strike at its factory in Bidadi, Karnataka. Although a majority of members from a total of 3350 employees had already voluntarily resumed work earlier, the labour strike that has been continuing has now officially come to an end today," statement added.

“Furthermore, on 1st March TKM has accepted the undertaking given by Union leaders on behalf of the members that was presented by them to the Govt. The company has also made a final appeal to all the other members to return to work by 5th March 2021, and ensure synergies based on mutual trust for the future and to respect the terms of their mutual understanding."

Toyota has two factories in Karnataka with a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units and employs around 3500 workers. In its first factory the company manufactures utility vehicles like the Innova and Fortuner, while in the second one mid-size sedan, Yaris, is being produced.

The development comes at time when demand for Toyota’s vehicles has been gradually increasing and the company is finding it tough to supply vehicles to dealerships to meet the demand.

“Throughout TKM’s long history in India, the company has been well recognised for their strong people friendly culture and their commitment to development. Going forward, TKM will continue to work towards strengthening this value system by fostering relationships based on collaboration, trust, discipline and mutual respect," the statement further noted.





