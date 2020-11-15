Toyota Kirloskar sales jump by 12% on Dhanteras compared to last year

"There has been a 10-13 per cent increase in order taking this year on Dhanteras when compared to the same period last year. Dhanteras in 2020 has been celebrated over two days in various parts of the country and hence in terms of retail sales also, we have witnessed a 12 per cent growth when compared to Dhanteras last year," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales & Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in the statement.