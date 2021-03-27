Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Saturday said it will hike prices of its models with effect from next month.

The company will realign the prices of its models, with effect from April 1, 2021, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The increase is necessitated to offset the substantial increase in input costs, it added.

"During such testing times, it has been our endeavour to absorb cost increases through our internal efforts, and only a minimal portion will be reflected onto the prices," the automaker said in a statement.

As a customer-centric company the company reinforces its commitment to cater to the ever-evolving needs of customers by consciously minimising the impact of rising costs on consumers, it added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor said that the company sold a total of 14,075 units in the month of February 2021, thereby clocking a growth of 36% in domestic sales, when compared to its wholesales in the month of February 2020.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also announced an increase in different car models in April due to a rise in various input costs. In January, the car maker had cited a rise in input costs and had increased prices for some car models.

"Over the past year the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April, 2021. This price increase shall vary for different models," Maruti Suzuki said in a communication to exchanges.

