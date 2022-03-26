OPEN APP
Toyota Kirloskar to hike vehicle prices from April. Check details

Automaker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Saturday said it will increase prices of its entire model range by up to 4 per cent from April 1 to offset the impact of rising input costs.

The company, which sells models like Fortuner and Innova Crysta, noted that prices are being hiked due to the rising input costs, including raw materials.

As a committed and customer-centric company, TKM has made all conscious efforts to minimise the impact of rising costs on consumers, it said in a statement.

On March 25, BMW India announced to hike product prices by up to 3.5 per cent from next month.

Besides, other luxury carmakers like Audi and Mercedes-Benz also plan to hike prices from April 1. 

