Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its much anticipated Land Cruiser 300 in India. The latest iteration of the long-standing SUV, which has been in production for over 70 years, will be available in two variants – ZX and GR-S. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is priced at ₹2,31,00,000 (ex-showroom) for the 'ZX Grade' and ₹2,41,00,000 (ex-showroom) for the 'GR-S Grade.' These prices remain consistent across the country at the ex-showroom level.
The Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and the engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Built on the TNGA-F platform with a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV is claimed to be both lighter and structurally stiffer. Toyota’s All-Wheel Drive Integrated Management system (AIM) dynamically adjusts to different road conditions, while the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor are designed to assist drivers in navigating varied terrains such as sand, mud, snow, and rocky landscapes. The GR-S variant features an off-road-tuned suspension, differential locks, and upgraded shock absorbers.
₹ 2.1 Cr
₹ 1.64 - 1.84 Cr
₹ 1.89 - 2.53 Cr
₹ 2.25 Cr
₹ 2 - 2.5 Cr
₹ 2.34 Cr
In terms of design, the Land Cruiser 300 maintains a bold exterior with a prominent grille, sculpted bumpers, and high ground clearance. LED headlamps with an Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) provide improved visibility. The GR-S variant is distinguished by black exterior accents, an aggressive bumper, and exclusive GR badging. The model is available in two colours: Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black.
Inside, the SUV features leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and a driver-focused cockpit with a digital instrument cluster and an advanced infotainment system. The front seats offer eight-way power adjustment with a memory function. The GR-S variant has two interior colour options – GRS Black and Black with Dark Red upholstery – while the ZX variant is available in Neutral Beige and Black. A four-zone automatic climate control system, a spacious rear cabin, and a sunroof are also included.
On the safety front, the Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes a Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additional features such as a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, ten SRS airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Downhill Assist Control are also provided.
The vehicle includes a 31.24cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL 14-speaker audio system, and Toyota i-Connect telematics. Other features include a Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless smartphone charging, and multiple USB charging ports.
Bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open at Toyota dealerships across India.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.