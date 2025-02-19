Hello User
Toyota Land Cruiser 300 launched in India: Prices, variants, features, booking details and more

Written By Govind Choudhary

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Land Cruiser 300 in India, available in ZX and GR-S variants, priced at 2.31 crore and 2.41 crore respectively. The SUV features a twin-turbo V6 engine, advanced safety systems, and a luxurious interior with modern technology.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its much anticipated Land Cruiser 300 in India. The latest iteration of the long-standing SUV, which has been in production for over 70 years, will be available in two variants – ZX and GR-S.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched its much anticipated Land Cruiser 300 in India. The latest iteration of the long-standing SUV, which has been in production for over 70 years, will be available in two variants – ZX and GR-S. The Toyota Land Cruiser 300 is priced at 2,31,00,000 (ex-showroom) for the 'ZX Grade' and 2,41,00,000 (ex-showroom) for the 'GR-S Grade.' These prices remain consistent across the country at the ex-showroom level.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Powertrain

The Land Cruiser 300 is powered by a twin-turbocharged V6 engine and the engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Built on the TNGA-F platform with a ladder-frame chassis, the SUV is claimed to be both lighter and structurally stiffer. Toyota’s All-Wheel Drive Integrated Management system (AIM) dynamically adjusts to different road conditions, while the Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Multi-Terrain Monitor are designed to assist drivers in navigating varied terrains such as sand, mud, snow, and rocky landscapes. The GR-S variant features an off-road-tuned suspension, differential locks, and upgraded shock absorbers.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Exterior and design

In terms of design, the Land Cruiser 300 maintains a bold exterior with a prominent grille, sculpted bumpers, and high ground clearance. LED headlamps with an Adaptive High Beam System (AHS) provide improved visibility. The GR-S variant is distinguished by black exterior accents, an aggressive bumper, and exclusive GR badging. The model is available in two colours: Precious White Pearl and Attitude Black.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300: Interior and features

Inside, the SUV features leather upholstery, soft-touch materials, and a driver-focused cockpit with a digital instrument cluster and an advanced infotainment system. The front seats offer eight-way power adjustment with a memory function. The GR-S variant has two interior colour options – GRS Black and Black with Dark Red upholstery – while the ZX variant is available in Neutral Beige and Black. A four-zone automatic climate control system, a spacious rear cabin, and a sunroof are also included.

On the safety front, the Land Cruiser 300 comes equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which includes a Pre-Collision System, Lane Tracing Assist, Lane Departure Alert, and Dynamic Radar Cruise Control. Additional features such as a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, ten SRS airbags, Electronic Stability Control, and Downhill Assist Control are also provided.

The vehicle includes a 31.24cm touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a JBL 14-speaker audio system, and Toyota i-Connect telematics. Other features include a Head-Up Display (HUD), wireless smartphone charging, and multiple USB charging ports.

Bookings for the Land Cruiser 300 are now open at Toyota dealerships across India.

