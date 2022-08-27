Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 launch soon: What to expect1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 11:43 AM IST
- Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes powered by a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. It is claimed to deliver 227kW and 700Nm torque power.
Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 succeeds the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 that was launched in 2007. The all-new SUV made its global debut in June 2021 and is now set to launch in the Indian market soon. Toyota has reportedly started accepting pre-bookings for the Indian market at a booking amount of ₹10 lakh. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Toyota SUV