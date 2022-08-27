Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 succeeds the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 that was launched in 2007. The all-new SUV made its global debut in June 2021 and is now set to launch in the Indian market soon. Toyota has reportedly started accepting pre-bookings for the Indian market at a booking amount of ₹10 lakh. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Toyota SUV

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 engine

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes powered by a 3.3L twin-turbo V6 diesel engine. It is claimed to deliver 227kW and 700Nm torque power. It is equipped with a world class 4WD system for a braked towing capacity of 3500kg. The SUV comes with a 10-speed automatic transmission which the company claims is designed to enhance driving performance, fuel efficiency, and quietness.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 design

In terms of design, the new Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 comes with new and sleeker LED headlamps. There is also a new front grille which looks more intimidating. The wraparound tail lights on the rear are also redesigned and located at the higher place.

The SUV comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and has a dual-tone layout inside. Seats are ventilated. Other features include powered tailgate, fingerprint scanner, different terrain modes, adaptive suspension, four zone climate control, rear seat entertainment package and leather upholstery. Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 features a 360-degree camera with an underbody camera and a 3D terrain view monitor.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 pricing

Toyota has previously confirmed that the Land Cruiser 300 will get a 3 year/1,00,000 km warranty. The upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 is likely to be priced around ₹2 crore.