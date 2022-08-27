Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 launch soon: What to expect

Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 succeeds the Toyota Land Cruiser LC200 that was launched in 2007. The all-new SUV made its global debut in June 2021 and is now set to launch in the Indian market soon. Toyota has reportedly started accepting pre-bookings for the Indian market at a booking amount of ₹10 lakh. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Toyota SUV

