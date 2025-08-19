Toyota launches Camry Hybrid in Sprint Edition at ₹48.50 lakh. Here's what is different…

Toyota India has launched a new Sprint Edition for the Camry Hybrid at ₹48.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition features a sportier look, courtesy of bolder styling elements and a refreshed persona, while retaining the sedan's original powertrain, comfort, and efficiency.

The Sprint Edition distinguishes itself with a dual-tone exterior, matte black alloy wheels, and a factory-fitted sports kit that gives the sedan a more aggressive look. The Toyota Camry Sprint Edition is being offered in five paint combinations, including shades such as Emotional Red with Matte Black and Platinum White Pearl with Matte Black.

At the launch, Toyota representatives noted that the new edition is designed to meet the changing preferences of buyers looking for a mix of hybrid efficiency and sportier aesthetics.

Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition: Powertrain and performance At its core, the Camry Sprint Edition is powered by Toyota’s fifth-gen Hybrid Electric Technology (HET), delivering a combined output of 230 bhp and a claimed 25.49 kmpl fuel efficiency. Drivers can switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport modes for varied driving experiences.

Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition: Safety and features The Sprint Edition is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, which brings together advanced systems such as Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range, Lane Departure Alert, Lane Tracing Assist, and Automatic High Beam. Safety is further enhanced with nine SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, an Electronic Parking Brake with Brake Hold, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, and a 360-degree Panoramic View Monitor.

On the inside, the Camry offers premium convenience features such as a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat with lumbar support and memory function, ventilated front seats, paddle shifters, wireless charging, a Heads-Up Display, and memory settings for both the ORVMs and the steering column.

Toyota Camry Hybrid Sprint Edition: Warranty and ownership experience Toyota is offering an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty, whichever comes first, on the hybrid battery, ensuring long-term peace of mind for customers.