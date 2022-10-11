Toyota launches its first flex fuel hybrid car in India: Details

Flex fuel vehicles can run on flexible fuels- petrol, ethanol or a blend of petrol and ethanol.
Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine.
Toyota’s much-awaited Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car is finally here. The vehicle was unveiled by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in the country today.
Toyota's much-awaited Corolla Altis Hybrid, India's first Ethanol-ready flex fuel hybrid car is finally here. The vehicle was unveiled by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in the country today.
The government of India has started production of flex fuel in India. These are classified as E95, E90 and E85 depending on the petrol-ethanol ratio.
Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid is a first-of-its-kind pilot project vehicle that is based on Flexi-Fuel Strong Hybrid Electric Vehicles (FFV-SHEV) technology. It is powered by a 1.8-litre ethanol ready petrol-hybrid engine. The initiative will power India's aim to be among the top global producers in every segment of vehicles over the next 25 years, as stated by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) President Kenichi Ayukawa.
What makes Flex Fuel cars different from petrol cars?
According to the US Department of Energy, most of the parts of the Flexible fuel vehicles are similar to that of petrol-only vehicles. The FFVs contain mainly an internal combustion engine and can operate on petrol or its blend with ethanol up to 83%. What makes these vehicles different from petrol-only vehicles is a set of certain ethanol-compatible components fitted in them. There are modifications done to the fuel pump and fuel injection system. To accommodate the higher oxygen content of ethanol, FFVs are also calibrated with Engine Control Module. It monitors and controls the fuel mixture, ignition timing, and emissions system. Along with this, the module also keeps a track of the operation of the vehicle and ensures the safety of the engine from overuse. It is also responsible for detecting and troubleshoots problems.
