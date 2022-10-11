Toyota launches its first flex fuel hybrid car in India: Details

According to the US Department of Energy, most of the parts of the Flexible fuel vehicles are similar to that of petrol-only vehicles. The FFVs contain mainly an internal combustion engine and can operate on petrol or its blend with ethanol up to 83%. What makes these vehicles different from petrol-only vehicles is a set of certain ethanol-compatible components fitted in them. There are modifications done to the fuel pump and fuel injection system. To accommodate the higher oxygen content of ethanol, FFVs are also calibrated with Engine Control Module. It monitors and controls the fuel mixture, ignition timing, and emissions system. Along with this, the module also keeps a track of the operation of the vehicle and ensures the safety of the engine from overuse. It is also responsible for detecting and troubleshoots problems.

