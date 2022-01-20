Toyota launches lifestyle pick-up MUV Hilux in India. Know its features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Toyota has today unveiled a new lifestyle pick-up car in India. It is the first such multi utility vehicle by the Japanese auto major in the country. Named as Toyota Hilux, it is a mix of adventure and luxury. The design element on the front reminds it to be similar to Toyota Fortuner. Toyota Hilux will offer two row seating capacity and a separate box to load. Toyota Hilux pre-bookings is already open. The lifestyle pick-up MUV prices will be revealed later.

You can pre-book the Hilux at ₹1 lakh at the authorized dealers and ₹50,000 for the online-buyers. The car will be manufactured locally at the company's Bangalore facility.

You can pre-book the Hilux at ₹1 lakh at the authorized dealers and ₹50,000 for the online-buyers. The car will be manufactured locally at the company's Bangalore facility.

The company has used a 2.8-litre turbo diesel engine with all-wheel drive feature as well as six-speed manual and automatic transmission options. It can generate 240 ps power and peak torque of 500 Nm.

The design element shows us the chrome wheels, chrome finished bumpers in rectangular cutout, LED headlamps with DRL, etc. Toyota Hilux will be available in five colour options.

Toyota Hilux will be catering to the niche segment of luxury and pick up vehicles and will compete against Isuzu V-Cross in India. The Hilux might get a price tag between ₹25 to ₹29 lakh (ex-showroom), which will be announced later in March 2022.