Toyota launches new compact SUV Corolla Cross: Details here

Toyota is one of the best selling automobile brands in the world and one model that has made it such a recognizable brand is the Corolla. In India, the car has been synonymous with the sedan format but the company also sells a hatchback version. Now there’s a third version which rolls with times as it feeds into the SUV hype.

Toyota added a new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global launch event was conducted in Thailand and the company has even started the sales of the new SUV. For Indian fans, there might be a long wait. However, Toyota has promised that the new Corolla Cross will be launched in a “growing number of other markets".

"Corolla Meets SUV" is how the company wants the Corolla Cross to be perceived. The company claims that the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines sturdiness in the exterior, and utility that exceeds customer expectations. The company is using TNGA*1 platform (GA-C). The safety aspect has been inherited from the Corolla series.

Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model: " Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated