Toyota launches new compact SUV Corolla Cross: Details here

Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model: " Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future."