Toyota launches new Fortuner, Legender in India: Details here

Toyota has finally unveiled the all-new Fortuner and even a new more premium offering Legender. The SUV has received a facelift which not only updates the aesthetics but the Fortuner has also introduced more feature-rich cabin in order to take on the competition.

The new Fortuner prices start at ₹29.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the petrol two-wheel-drive variant and the prices go all the way up to ₹37.43 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) for the top variant powered by diesel. The sportier version of the SUV, Legneder is priced at ₹37.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

In terms of aesthetics, the standard version Fortuner and the Legender get different-looking grilles. The Standard version gets sleek LED projector headlamps which are paired with LED DRLs. The rear tailights have also been updated. The Legender on the other hand has been given a slightly more aggressive stance compared to the standard version. The bumper is slightly taller and the headlight cluster also gets a more sophisticated design.

The cabin of the new Fortuner hasn’t witnessed any aesthetic changes. However, the company has introduced some new features such as an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen. The system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Toyota has also introduced creature comforts such as the ventilated front seats which are electrically adjustable, wireless phone charger among others. The cabin gets LED ambient lighting and a nine-speaker JBL audio system.

Toyota Forutner comes with either a 2.7-litre petrol engine or a 2.8-litre diesel engine. The petrol engine churns out 164bhp of power and 245Nm of torque whereas the diesel variant will be able to produce 201bhp of power and a massive 500Nm of peak torque. The company will be offering a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed automatic torque converter unit. The petrol variants do not get any 4WD option.

In terms of safety, the car has already been awarded five-star rating by ASEAN NCAP. It also comes with 7 SRS airbags, vehicle stability control, collison prevention system as well as lane departure warning system. Additionally, Toyota offers features such as geofencing, vehicle tracking and SOS alert.

