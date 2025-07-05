Toyota launches region specific service campaign in South India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has rolled out a special service initiative titled the ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’, exclusively for its customers across South India. Timed perfectly to coincide with the ongoing monsoon season, this month-long program is aimed at offering preventive maintenance and ensuring a safe and hassle-free driving experience for Toyota owners during the rainy season.
Driving in the monsoon brings its own set of challenges, including waterlogged roads, poor visibility, and greater strain on vehicle components. In light of these conditions, Toyota’s campaign is focused on preventive care to maintain optimal performance. The initiative promises timely diagnostics and special benefits tailored to enhance vehicle reliability and passenger safety.
As part of the campaign, Toyota is offering a complimentary 20-point vehicle check-up, which will include essential inspections such as battery health and tyre condition—two crucial factors that directly impact safety during wet weather. The comprehensive check-up aims to identify potential issues early, helping customers avoid unexpected breakdowns.
Up to 10% discount on labour charges for regular maintenance as well as monsoon-specific services.
10% off on the T Gloss Monsoon Care Package, which comprises interior cleaning, headlamp restoration, odour treatment, and windshield polishing—services intended to improve visibility and overall hygiene during the rains.
Special discounts on tyre and battery replacements, ensuring enhanced grip and power reliability on slippery roads.
Mr. Wiseline Sigamani, Vice President and Chief Representative – South Region at TKM, highlighted the brand’s commitment to customer care, stating that the campaign goes beyond routine maintenance. “It’s about ensuring our customers enjoy a worry-free driving experience even during challenging weather conditions,” he noted.
In addition to the service benefits, Toyota is also encouraging motorists to adopt monsoon-safe driving practices. These include:
Regular inspection of wiper blades, brake systems, and lights
Maintaining optimal tyre pressure and tread depth
Avoiding roads with standing water
Keeping emergency tools like flashlights and rain gear within reach
Toyota continues to offer a wide range of vehicles in the Indian market. The lineup includes robust models such as the Innova Hycross, Fortuner Legender, Hilux, and Innova Crysta, as well as luxury offerings like the Camry, Vellfire, and Land Cruiser 300. In partnership with Maruti Suzuki, Toyota also retails models like the Rumion, Glanza, Taisor, and Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
With the ‘Awesome Toyota Service Campaign’, the company reinforces its focus on delivering not just quality vehicles but also exceptional after-sales service, especially during seasons that demand extra care and caution.
