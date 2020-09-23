Toyota launches compact SUV Urban Cruiser starting 8.4 lakh

NEW DELHI: Toyota Kirloskar Motor India Ltd on Friday announced the launch of its first compact sports utility vehicle, Urban Cruiser, in the ₹8.40 lakh-11.30 lakh price range.

The new offering will compete with the likes of Kia’s Sonet, Hyundai’s Venue, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza and Mahindra and Mahindra’s XUV 300.

The sport utility vehicle segment has been the main volume driver in the domestic market as preference of urban customers has shifted to this segment over the past decade. Most car makers are noweyeing a share of this rapidly increasing segment.

Toyota’s entry into the segment will also help the company expand its base in the mass market vehicle segments in India. Traditionally, the Japanese company is known for its premium offerings like Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

Last year, the company launched its first premium hatchback Glanza and witnessed wholesales of around 30,000 units till date. Both Glanza and Urban Cruiser are rebadged version of Suzuki Motor Corp’s Baleno hatchback and Vitara Brezza compact SUV. As part of the alliance between Toyota and Suzuki, both companies will enter in new segments by re-badging each other’s existing products and jointly developing new ones.

According to Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, the compact sport utility vehicle sub-segment is extremely important since its market share in overall passenger vehicle segment has grown to 14% in 2019 from just 1% in 2013.

“In the Indian market, most of the volume is there in the lower price points. The Glanza journey was also very important for us since we didn’t have any presence in that segment. It helped us get some insights into the lower end of the market and there are almost 30000 customers of Glanza today," added Soni.

The competition in the compact SUV segment is expected to intensify with the launch of Nissan’s Magnite and a similar product from its alliance partner Renault. Tata Motors will also launch its second offering, code named HBX, in the segment some time in 2021.

