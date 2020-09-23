Toyota launches SUV Urban Cruiser in India: Check price, features, variants

After months of tweeting teasers, Toyota has finally revealed the Toyota Urban Cruiser, a new competitor in the sub-compact SUV segment. The new Urban Cruiser is the second car after Glanza which has been launched under Toyota’s agreement with Maruti Suzuki.

The price of the new Sub-compact SUV starts at ₹8.40 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to ₹11.30 for the fully-decked top variant. In comparison to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the new Cruiser has been launched at a slight premium. The Brezza starts at ₹7.34 lakh and goes up to ₹11.15 lakh for the top variant. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will start deliveries of the Urban Cruiser from mid-October.

In terms of variants, Toyota will be providing a total of six options. The base variant starts with Mid-Grade and goes up to Premium Grade AT. Here are the prices for the variants:

Mid-Grade MT (manual transmission): ₹8.40 lakh

Mid-Grade A(Automatic): ₹9.80 lakh

High-Grade MT: ₹9.15 lakh

High-Grade AT: ₹10.65 lakh

Premium-Grade MT: ₹9.80 lakh

Premium-Grade AT: ₹11.30 lakh

The Urban Cruiser is powered by a K-Series 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and will be available in manual transmission and automatic transmission options in three variants of mid, high and premium. The Urban Cruiser comes with a Li-ion battery in the automatic version. This battery will enhance the car’s fuel efficiency and even provide assistance in torque generation.

The Urban Cruiser comes with safety features such as dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution, hill hold control and reverse parking camera with display in audio.

On the inside, it features a new 7-inch Smart Playcast touchscreen and for audio it gets four door speakers and two tweeters. The Smart Playcast touchscreen will support Android Auto/Apple Carplay and smartphone-based navigation. The car gets dual-tone dark brown interiors, engine start and stop button.

On the exterior, the Urban Cruiser will get a 2-Slat wedge cut grille with chrome and trapezoidal bold fog area. The car will roll on 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The front fascia gets Dual Chamber LED Projector Headlamps with dual function LED DRL-cum-indicators. On the tail gate the car will get split LED tail lamps.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is under four-meters and will be competing against Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. The latest entrant in the segment, Kia Sonet will also be competing in the same segment.

