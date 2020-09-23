Toyota launches SUV Urban Cruiser in India: Check price, features, variants

The price of the new Sub-compact SUV starts at ₹8.40 lakh (all prices ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to ₹11.30 for the fully-decked top variant. In comparison to the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the new Cruiser has been launched at a slight premium. The Brezza starts at ₹7.34 lakh and goes up to ₹11.15 lakh for the top variant. Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) will start deliveries of the Urban Cruiser from mid-October.