Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced a new platform for its Bangalore customers - Wheels on Web. It is an online retail sales platform that offers a seamless virtual experience to the customers by enabling them to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models at the comfort of their home.

Announcing the new platform via a press release, the company said that the "Wheels on Web" is a Business to Customer (B2C) platform that reflects the company’s core commitment to enhance customer experience in its digital space, enabling hassle-free car buying with innovative features and services.

Along with the ability to book, buy and enjoy the vehicle delivery at the comfort of their home, the platform provides digital viewing of the car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants. Toyota customers can select a host of value-added services – Accessories, Service Packages and Extended Warranty via the platform.

Toyota’s Wheels on Web also enables customers to trade-off his/her existing car. They can also choose easy and multiple finance options through selected financial institutions. In addition, they can pay the booking amount/full payment or downpayment online.

Toyota customers will receive auto communication via WhatsApp and e-mail at every stage from booking to delivery. Further, they can also check the status of booking details via individual login or account access.

Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Strategic Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said "In line with our core philosophy of ‘Customer First’, we are continuously striving to deliver ever-better services to the consumers. We believe that our newly launched ‘WOW’ (Wheels on Web), online retail platform, will revolutionize the car buying experience in India"

"Our objective here is to provide value-added services to enable convenient car purchasing processes, facilitating end-to-end transaction including secured online payments as a one-stop-shop. With the availability of our varied models on this platform, we are confident of meeting the growing needs of the consumers at large," he further added.