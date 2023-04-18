Toyota launches ‘Wheels on Web’, company’s first-ever online retail sales platform1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:13 PM IST
- Along with the ability to book, buy and enjoy the vehicle delivery at the comfort of their home, the platform provides digital viewing of the car exteriors, interiors, colour, and variants.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently introduced a new platform for its Bangalore customers - Wheels on Web. It is an online retail sales platform that offers a seamless virtual experience to the customers by enabling them to book, purchase and get delivery of their preferred Toyota models at the comfort of their home.
