Toyota may stop manufacturing in U.K as the government’s policy mandates a rapid switch to electric vehicles, reported the Times of London. The Japanese auto major has expressed its concerns to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps about its transitioning plan. The new UK government policy aims to do away with the gasoline and diesel cars by 2030.

While hybrid vehicles will be allowed until 2035, requirements could include a minimum electric range rather than Toyota’s self-charging hybrids, according to the report.

The U.K.’s Zero Emission Vehicle mandate imposes targets requiring a rising percentage of automakers’ new sales to be zero emission models from 2024, according to the report. Those that do not hit the target will have to pay a penalty or buy credits from competitors who surpass the threshold.

The company has told the publication that it has planned to sell zero emissions vehicles in UK and Europe by 2035 which is five years ahead of the government’s mandate.

All the automakers are moving towards sustainable mobility options including Toyota. To cut carbon emissions, companies are working on hybrid, plug-in and pure electric vehicles across the world.

Toyota-owned Lexus is also working on the similar model so it is just the matter of time before Toyota brings out its own range of EV or hybrid vehicles. Couple of days ago, we did see the Innova EV concept at an Auto Show in Jakarta.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.