Toyota Motor’s Daihatsu has been allegedly forging safety results for 30 years, suspends production indefinitely
Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, has halted production in its four Japanese factories due to flawed safety testing. The transport ministry is investigating the issues, which have allegedly been ongoing for decades.
Daihatsu, under Toyota Motor Corp, has ceased production indefinitely in its four Japanese factories. This follows a recent suspension of vehicle shipments globally due to the discovery of flawed safety testing. The Japanese government is looking into allegations that the company falsely passed safety tests on certain car models for over 30 years.