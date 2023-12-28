comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Dec 28 2023 10:40:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 0.18%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 648.45 0.02%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 310.25 1.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 743.45 0.38%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 469.80 -0.24%
Business News/ Auto News / Toyota Motor’s Daihatsu has been allegedly forging safety results for 30 years, suspends production indefinitely
Back Back

Toyota Motor’s Daihatsu has been allegedly forging safety results for 30 years, suspends production indefinitely

 Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Daihatsu, a subsidiary of Toyota, has halted production in its four Japanese factories due to flawed safety testing. The transport ministry is investigating the issues, which have allegedly been ongoing for decades.

FILE PHOTO: Daihatsu Motors logo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. Picture taken on June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Daihatsu Motors logo is seen at its showroom in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. Picture taken on June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo (REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)

Daihatsu, under Toyota Motor Corp, has ceased production indefinitely in its four Japanese factories. This follows a recent suspension of vehicle shipments globally due to the discovery of flawed safety testing. The Japanese government is looking into allegations that the company falsely passed safety tests on certain car models for over 30 years.

Production stopped in plants across Shiga, Kyoto, Oita, and Daihatsu's Osaka headquarters. The exact date for resuming operations remains undisclosed. Speculations suggest a halt at least through January.

Also Read: Toyota Motor's global production gallops with 11% increase in November

This shutdown impacts thousands in the auto parts sector, potentially harming local economies. Daihatsu is renowned for small cars and trucks. It produced about 8,70,000 vehicles last fiscal year, as per PTI. These factories are part of a vast network, involving more than 8,000 companies.

The scandal surfaced in April, with Daihatsu admitting to inappropriate testing on door linings. Further irregularities in side collision tests emerged in May. In total, 174 new misconduct cases in 25 test categories were uncovered. This issue extends to Toyota, Mazda and Subaru models in Japan, and Daihatsu and Toyota vehicles internationally.

Also Read: This is why Toyota subsidiary Daihatsu temporarily suspends global car shipments: Details

Daihatsu President Soichiro Okudaira attributed these malpractices to pressure on workers, citing unrealistic development deadlines. The safety test scandal is not isolated to Daihatsu; other major Japanese automakers have faced similar issues recently.

Impact on economy and employment

As per estimates, Daihatsu is likely to suffer losses worth over 100 billion Yen ( 5,893 crore), Reuters reported. The company has said it will negotiate individually with suppliers about the compensation for the income loss due to the suspension of production. The automobile company is expected to face penalties like revocation of certification required for mass production.

Also Read: Toyota to recall 1.12 million cars over potential air bag issue; check list of models

The halt in Daihatsu's production could significantly impact the Japanese automotive industry. Concerns are rising about its effects on company earnings, employment stability and regional economies.

Daihatsu plans to pay its suppliers to help them cope with the halt in production. About 8,300 companies are in their supply chain, according to Teikoku Databank.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 28 Dec 2023, 10:13 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
Petrochemical Stocks
Bajaj Auto
₹6,718-0.07%
Hero Motocorp
₹4,057.92.2%
Mahindra & Mahindra
₹1,687.251.1%
Maruti Suzuki India
₹10,285.4-0.54%
Tata Motors
₹740.60.55%

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App