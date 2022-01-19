Toyota will unveil a lifestyle pick-up track tomorrow in India. It will be the first such dual purpose multi utility vehicle by the Japanese auto major in the country. Named as Toyota Hilux, it will be a mix of adventure and luxury. The design element on the front reminds it to be similar to Toyota Fortuner. Compnay will unveil it on January 20 in an online event in India. Toyota Hilux will offer two row seating and a separate box to load.

The company is expected to use a 2.8-litre diesel engine with all-wheel drive feature as well as manual and automatic transmission options.

The design element shows us the chrome wheels, chrome finished bumpers in rectangular cutout, LED headlamps with DRL, etc.

Toyota Hilux will be catering to the niche segment of luxury and pick up vehicles and will compete against Isuzu V-Cross in India. The Hilux might get a price tag between ₹25 to ₹29 lakh (ex-showroom).

