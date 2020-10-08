Toyota, Myles offer new car subscription service with prices as low as 19,800

Toyota has joined hands with Myles Automotive Technologies in order to provide a new car subscription service for individual customers. This new service will be available to users in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

According to Toyota Kirloskar, the company is offering shorter subscription durations of 12 months and 18 months in collaboration with Myles to provide more convenience.

After the introduction of the shorter periods of subscriptions, the buyer will have a choice of 12, 18, 24, 36 or 48 months and annual running kilometer usage for a fixed monthly rental through Myles.

The monthly rental includes vehicle usage cost, road tax, registration, insurance coverage and maintenance for kilometres opted and 24x7 roadside assistance that will be handled by Myles in association with TKM dealers, the automaker said.

The monthly will be calculated by considering the model, kilometres opted and the tenure. For instance, the monthly subscription rental in Delhi will start as low as ₹19,808 for Toyota Glanza and ₹45,721 for Innova Crysta. The user will also have the option to either extend the tenure or buy-back.

"We have been experiencing good response for our subscription service since the launch in August this year. We are optimistic that the tie-up with Myles will provide the subscription service further impetus," TKM Senior Vice President, Sales and Service Naveen Soni said.

Commenting on the partnership, Myles Automotive Technologies Founder and CEO Sakshi Vij said the tie-up with TKM is important for the company considering the increasing customer aspiration to drive a Toyota vehicle, many of which are iconic and have enjoyed segment leadership over the years in the Indian market.

"Together, we aim to cater to the rapidly rising demand for personal transportation," she added.

Earlier, Toyota had announced partnerships with its existing brand Kinto under Toyota Financial Services, ALD Automotive India, and SMAS Auto Leasing India Pvt Ltd to offer leasing and subscription service to corporate and individual customers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.