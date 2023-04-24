Toyota Pitches a New Prius as Plug-In Hybrids Battle EVs for Share
- Prius Prime plug-in is coming in May, but some question market’s growth potential
Toyota Motor Corp. is getting ready to bring its latest plug-in hybrid model to American showrooms next month, a part of the company’s bet that plug-ins can be the bridge between traditional cars and electric vehicles.
Toyota, Ford Motor Co. and Hyundai Motor Co. are among global brands rolling out new plug-in hybrid gas-electric cars. While most hybrids on the road today combine gas engines with electric motors to save fuel, plug-in hybrids can drive primarily on batteries—with the engine as a backup—making them the closest thing to a full EV on the road.
Toyota is rebranding its plug-ins as “practical electric vehicles" that work for average American commuters who want to drive mostly on electric power but worry about range on longer trips. Its 2023 Prius Prime plug-in, which will start to arrive at U.S. dealers in May, is capable of driving up to 44 miles on a battery alone.
For many environmental groups, plug-in hybrids still aren’t good enough because they burn fossil fuel. Some industry analysts aren’t sure plug-ins are a great business opportunity either, given the fast-rising interest in pure EVs made by Tesla Inc. and others.
One of the biggest risks for the plug-in market comes from regulators in places like California who are moving to limit or exclude plug-in hybrids from rules mandating a transition to electric.
Toyota’s recently appointed chief executive, Koji Sato, made the case for plug-in hybrids on Friday.
“There are regions that are moving speedily toward EVs and others that are taking more time," Mr. Sato said. Investing in plug-in hybrids “is a practical way in which we can shift toward electrified vehicles," he said.
Toyota’s goal, Mr. Sato said, is to increase the range of plug-in hybrid vehicles so that the resemblance to full EVs grows closer. The company said earlier this month that it planned to develop plug-in models capable of driving more than 200 kilometers, or about 124 miles, in EV mode.
“We want to change the understanding of what a plug-in hybrid is," Mr. Sato said.
EV-charging infrastructure is lacking in many parts of the world and even where it does exist, the stations are often plagued with problems. In the U.S., one in five electric vehicle public-station charging attempts resulted in failure last year, according to a report from J.D. Power.
Dealers say the average price of an EV—$58,940 in the U.S. last month—is also preventing wider uptake. The Prius Prime starts at $33,445.
Hanley Dawson III, whose family operates a group of car dealers in the Chicago area, says a number of customers have returned EVs after underestimating the difficulties posed by limited range and charging problems.
“They then inquire about hybrids," Mr. Dawson said.
Plug-in hybrids make up only about 4% of global light vehicle sales, but the cars have gained some ground in recent years. Sales of plug-in hybrids rose 46% last year from a year earlier, according to consulting firm EV-Volumes. EV sales rose 59% over the same period.
In the U.S., there are more than 30 plug-in hybrid models available. Plug-in hybrid models from Ford and Stellantis NV made up six of 16 vehicles deemed eligible for full or partial EV tax credits in the U.S., according to a list of qualifying cars released by the Treasury Department on April 17.
More plug-in hybrids are hitting showrooms, including Ford’s Escape sport-utility vehicle and Hyundai’s Tucson crossover. Earlier this month, Toyota said it was planning more plug-in models.
Still, some question the staying power of the plug-in hybrid market as full EV sales take off in China and parts of the U.S. and Europe. General Motors Co. has said that it sees no future for hybrids in its U.S. lineup and that it views its investment dollars as better spent on developing fully electric vehicles.
In a recent report, Moody’s Investors Service projected that plug-in hybrids would likely make up 7% of global sales in 2030, down from the 9% it had earlier projected. It said pure EVs would likely make up about a third of global sales by that date, up from its previous forecast of about a quarter.
One reason, said Moody’s, is “high costs for producing redundant propulsion systems," referring to the fact that hybrids have both a gasoline engine and an electric motor.
In California, the share of plug-in hybrids in new-vehicle registrations has stalled at about 3%, while EVs surged to account for about one in six new registrations last year, according to the California New Car Dealers Association.
Starting in model year 2026, California will require 35% of vehicles sold to be zero-emission. For a plug-in hybrid to count, it has to have an EV driving range of 50 miles, and no more than 20% of an auto maker’s zero-emission vehicles can be plug-in hybrids.
The proliferation of EV models and commitments by auto makers to go all-electric have influenced consumers, said the head of the California New Car Dealers Association, Brian Maas.
“It starts to influence folks’ decisions, with them saying they’re willing to give an EV a try," he said.
Mr. Maas himself is a plug-in hybrid fan. He is now on his fourth plug-in and he says his current model has almost 40 miles of all-electric range.
“For a standard commute I can do that all-electric and feel like I’m doing my part while also having options for a longer drive," he said. “For me, that makes sense."