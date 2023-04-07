Toyota plans to introduce 10 new battery EV models by 2026

Toyota plans to introduce 10 new battery EV models by 20262 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:48 AM IST
- During a briefing about the strategy under new CEO Koji Sato, Hiroki Nakajima, the chief technology officer of Toyota, stated that the company plans to launch 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026.
Toyota is aiming to launch 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026, as stated by a senior executive on Friday. With this move, the Japanese automaker is attempting to catch up in the electric vehicle market and compete with other major players in the industry.
