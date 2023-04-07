Toyota plans to introduce 10 new battery EV models by 2026

Toyota is aiming to launch 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026, as stated by a senior executive on Friday. With this move, the Japanese automaker is attempting to catch up in the electric vehicle market and compete with other major players in the industry.

During a briefing about the strategy under new CEO Koji Sato, Hiroki Nakajima, the chief technology officer of Toyota, stated that the company plans to launch 10 new battery electric vehicle models by 2026.

To recall, Toyota Fortuner is a highly sought-after large SUV in India, with a significant following among SUV enthusiasts. Meanwhile, at the 2023 Bangkok Motor Show, Toyota unveiled two new variants of the Fortuner, namely the 2023 Fortuner Modellista and the 2023 GR Sport. These new offerings are expected to generate considerable interest among fans of the Fortuner and raise the bar for large SUVs in the market.

The Toyota Fortuner Modellista comes equipped with a powerful 2.4L turbo diesel engine. The Modellista aftermarket kit enhances the vehicle's sporty elements, allowing for a more customized look and feel. With Modellista's expertise and popularity in Japan, as evidenced by its impressive sales figures, customers can expect a high-quality product that provides an unparalleled level of creativity and quality customization options. The ability to personalize the Fortuner with the Modellista kit is sure to attract buyers who are looking for a unique and personalized driving experience.

On the other hand, the GR Sport variant of the Toyota Fortuner boasts a 2.8L turbo diesel engine that is straight from the heart of racing. Developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing, the Fortuner GR Sport is designed to deliver superior driving performance, taking the vehicle to new heights. Its sporty enhancements allow buyers to express their individuality like never before. The candy Red unit looks stunning, with a front profile that features a Lexus-inspired large open grille.

As for pricing, the Fortuner Modellista with a 2.4L diesel engine variant based on Legender is priced at around 1.673 million Baht (approximately Rs. 40.41 lakh, ex-showroom). Meanwhile, the 2023 Fortuner GR Sport variant costs around 1.8 million Baht (approximately Rs. 45.9 lakh, ex-showroom). The 2023 Fortuner 2.8L diesel engine boasts a claimed mileage of 14.7 kmpl, while the 2.4L diesel engine offers a mileage of 13.9 kmpl.