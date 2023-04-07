Toyota plans to introduce 10 new battery EV models by 2026

The Toyota Fortuner Modellista comes equipped with a powerful 2.4L turbo diesel engine. The Modellista aftermarket kit enhances the vehicle's sporty elements, allowing for a more customized look and feel. With Modellista's expertise and popularity in Japan, as evidenced by its impressive sales figures, customers can expect a high-quality product that provides an unparalleled level of creativity and quality customization options. The ability to personalize the Fortuner with the Modellista kit is sure to attract buyers who are looking for a unique and personalized driving experience.