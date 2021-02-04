Toyota positions to take on Tesla in high-tech auto software

Toyota, which overtook Volkswagen AG as the world’s top-selling automaker in 2020, is facing the same challenges as all legacy carmakers as the lines between technology and automobiles become increasingly blurred. While legacy carmakers have experience with mechanical engineering and hardware, they’re facing competition from Big Tech firms like Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Baidu Inc. that are plowing billions of dollars into new areas of intelligent and connected mobility. Tie-ups are becoming commonplace.