Toyota Prius PHEV introduces new mode for napping and relaxation while charging

Toyota has introduced a new feature in its Prius PHEV that allows passengers to relax and even take a nap while the car is being charged at a charging station. The "My Room" mode creates an extra room inside the vehicle for the occupants to use while waiting for the charging process to complete. This feature is not exclusive to the Prius PHEV, as it is also available in the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ models.

Toyota has stated that their new technology allows occupants to utilize the features of the vehicle while it is parked and the internal combustion engine is off, sourcing energy from the larger battery. This feature provides access to the air conditioning and audio systems while the vehicle is connected to an external power source. As a result, occupants can use the cabin for activities such as sleeping, browsing the internet, working, or even watching a film for several hours or even overnight without turning on the ICE.

Furthermore, the system monitors the depletion of energy levels and advises users on balancing power consumption to prevent running out of energy.

Toyota had previously introduced this feature to the RAV4 Prime, and Lexus had also included it in the NX 450h+ under their brand. This feature allows the vehicles to be used for camping and remote working, making them even more versatile. The new Toyota Prius PHEV now also comes equipped with this feature.

The new Toyota Prius PHEV is equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which includes a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that can generate up to 146 horsepower. The engine is paired with a single electric motor located on the front axle, capable of producing 158 horsepower, and a 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery situated beneath the rear seats. When combined, the system produces a total output of 220 horsepower, enabling the Prius to accelerate from 0 to 96 kmph in just 6.6 seconds.