Toyota Prius PHEV introduces new mode for napping and relaxation while charging

Toyota Prius PHEV introduces new mode for napping and relaxation while charging2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 12:49 PM IST
- Toyota has stated that their new technology allows occupants to utilize the features of the vehicle while it is parked and the internal combustion engine is off, sourcing energy from the larger battery. This feature provides access to the air conditioning and audio systems while the vehicle is connected to an external power source. As a result, occupants can use the cabin for activities such as sleeping, browsing the internet, working, or even watching a film for several hours or even overnight without turning on the ICE.
Toyota has introduced a new feature in its Prius PHEV that allows passengers to relax and even take a nap while the car is being charged at a charging station. The "My Room" mode creates an extra room inside the vehicle for the occupants to use while waiting for the charging process to complete. This feature is not exclusive to the Prius PHEV, as it is also available in the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Lexus NX 450h+ models.
