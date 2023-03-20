Toyota Prius PHEV introduces new mode for napping and relaxation while charging

Toyota has stated that their new technology allows occupants to utilize the features of the vehicle while it is parked and the internal combustion engine is off, sourcing energy from the larger battery. This feature provides access to the air conditioning and audio systems while the vehicle is connected to an external power source. As a result, occupants can use the cabin for activities such as sleeping, browsing the internet, working, or even watching a film for several hours or even overnight without turning on the ICE.