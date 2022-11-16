Toyota Prius unveiled globally with a sharp design: Everything you need to know

For features, the Toyota’s Prius comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which allows in a lot of light to the cabin. The PHEV models are equipped with a second-generation solar charging system which achieves a more efficient conversion of solar energy into electricity. There are also two 100 VAC / 1,500 accessory power outlets, one at the back of the centre console and one in the cargo space. Users can select the BEV external power supply mode, which uses power from the battery only without having to start the engine or the HEV external power supply mode. This recharges the battery from the engine of the remaining power is low.