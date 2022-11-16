Toyota Prius unveiled globally with a sharp design: Everything you need to know

Toyota, an automobile giant, has taken the covers off from its Prius. The car is based on the second generation of the TNGA platform. Notably, the Toyota Prius will be sold with a Series Parallel Hybrid (HEV) powertrain and a Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV). The company reveals that the Parallel Hybrid will go on sale by December end this year whereas the Plug-in Hybrid will launch in the spring of 2023.
In terms of design, the Toyota Prius has been updated. It looks more sharp, modern and borrows some design elements from the Toyota bZ3X electric vehicle. The alloy wheels in this car now measure 19-inch in size and the front is inspired by a hammerhead shark, states the automaker. The rear design of the 2023 Prius gets LED tail lamps placed horizontally and a hatchback design.
For interiors, the car is finished in an all-black theme with seat stitching. There is a new driver’s digital display and a large touchscreen infotainment system. The instrument console also uses Toyota’s first illuminated warning system. Additionally, the car gets an ambient light which highlights the interior. It alerts the driver to detect objects through flashing lights before the audible warnings to create a more reassuring driving experience. Moreover, the warning system works in conjunction with Toyota Safety Sense.
Speaking of the powertrain, the car gets a 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid system which delivers 223 Ps of maximum power and it can hit 100 kmph from a standstill in just 6.7 seconds. Then there is a 2.0-litre Series Parallel Hybrid System which produces 193 Ps.
For features, the Toyota’s Prius comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which allows in a lot of light to the cabin. The PHEV models are equipped with a second-generation solar charging system which achieves a more efficient conversion of solar energy into electricity. There are also two 100 VAC / 1,500 accessory power outlets, one at the back of the centre console and one in the cargo space. Users can select the BEV external power supply mode, which uses power from the battery only without having to start the engine or the HEV external power supply mode. This recharges the battery from the engine of the remaining power is low.
