 Toyota recalls 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the US for faulty transmission problem
Toyota recalls 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the US for faulty transmission problem

 AP

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

File image of a Toyota Tundra full-sized pickup truck ( Source: Toyota Motor Corp./Joe Polimeni via Bloomberg News.)Premium
File image of a Toyota Tundra full-sized pickup truck ( Source: Toyota Motor Corp./Joe Polimeni via Bloomberg News.)

Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.

The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.

Also Read | Toyota temporarily halts dispatch of Innova Crysta, Fortuner and Hilux in India over diesel engine ‘irregularities’

Toyota said Wednesday that certain parts of the vehicles' automatic transmissions may not immediately disengage when shifted into neutral. That can transfer some engine power to the wheels. The vehicles could creep forward at low speeds on flat surfaces if the brakes aren't applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The company wouldn't say whether there have been any crashes or injuries.

Also Read | Toyota chief apologises for flawed testing at group company a day before ‘global vision’ announcement

Dealers will update the transmission software to fix the problem. Owners will be notified by late April, Toyota said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Published: 22 Feb 2024, 06:30 AM IST
