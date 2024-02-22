Toyota recalls 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the US for faulty transmission problem
The recall covers certain Toyota Tundra pickups and Lexus LX 600 SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are 2023 and 2024 Toyota Sequoia SUVs.
Toyota is recalling about 280,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States to fix a transmission problem that can let the vehicles creep forward while in neutral.
