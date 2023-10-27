Toyota recalls 7.51 lakh Highlander SUVs in US to fix front bumper cover issue

Toyota has said it is recalling about 7.51 lakh Highlander SUVs (sports utility vehicles) in the US to fix a problem with the tabs that hold the front bumper covers on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recall will include certain Toyota Highlanders from the 2020 through 2023.

The SUVs have resin front lower bumper covers that are connected with mounting tabs. If there's a even a minor impact to the lower bumper cover assembly, the mounting tabs could detach, and parts of the assembly could fall into the road and become a hazard, said the automaker in a statement.

Toyota said that dealers will inspect the bumper cover tabs for damage. If there isn't any, they'll install improved hardware to hold the covers. If damage is found, dealers will replace the upper and/or lower bumper covers and add the improved hardware.

The owners of the Toyota Highlanders will be notified by late December. They can also check to see if their Highlander is affected by going to nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering vehicle identification or license plate numbers.

Toyota had first launched its Highlander in 2001, a family-oriented SUV.

In May, the automaker launched the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander.

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander has 4 inches of additional wheelbase and is wider and taller. This 7-8 passenger SUV offers a more comfortable third row and more cargo space.

The Grand Highlander continues to have a space advantage when it is folded down the second- or third-row seats too. Its third-row seating area is also slightly more comfortable for adults.

The new Grand Highlander is coming with several powertrain choices: a turbocharged I-4, a hybrid using Toyota's traditional Hybrid Synergy Drive, or a Hybrid Max that uses front and rear motors for a range of 619 miles.

Pricing for the Grand Highlander starts with the base XLE trim at $44,465 and ranges to just shy of $60,000 for a Platinum Hybrid Max.

