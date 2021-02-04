OPEN APP
The new Fortuner Legender and standard Fortuner
Toyota receives 5,000 bookings for new Fortuner, Legender SUV

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 05:34 PM IST Staff Writer ( with inputs from PTI )

The Fortuner was unveiled in the month of January and the car manufacturer has introduced a new variant called Legender that gets many cosmetic changes

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has revealed that it has received a total of 5000 bookings for its recently launched SUV Fortuner. The bookings also include the Legender variant, which offers more premium features.

The deliveries for the new SUV have also begun and the company has claimed that dealer partners across the country have already started receiving the new SUV.

The Fortuner was unveiled in the month of January and the car manufacturer has introduced a new variant called Legender that gets many cosmetic changes including a different front fascia.

"The sheer number of enquiries and bookings for both the Fortuner and Legender reiterate our belief in the customer-first approach. Both the SUVs were created purely based on customer feedback, thus helping us garner a good response," TKM Senior Vice-President Naveen Soni said in a statement.

The company is working hard to ensure the quickest possible delivery time so that the customers can experience the SUV at the earliest, he added.

The company claims that the Fortuner series still holds a major chunk in the SUV segment with over 53% segment share. The company expects that the new version of Fortuner and the Legender variant will further increase the demand.

"The overwhelming customer response is also a testament to the rapidly growing preference for SUVs in India, enabling the Fortuner to strengthen its leadership position in the highly competitive segment," the automaker said.

Since the launch of Fortuner in 2009, TKM claims to have sold 1.7 lakh units of the SUV.

