Home >Auto News >Toyota reveals teaser for new Fortuner ahead of 6 January launch
Toyota is also expected to launch a new Legender version of the Fortuner

Toyota reveals teaser for new Fortuner ahead of 6 January launch

1 min read . 09:01 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Toyota has already launched the new version of Fortuner in a few South East Asian countries. This gives us a good idea of what to expect from the version coming to India

Toyota India is conducting an event on 6 January. The company is expected to launch the new refreshed version of its SUV, Fortuner. The company has also shared teaser for the same on its social media handle.

Toyota India has shared an image of the headlight assembly of the new Fortuner which also. The new Fortuner will be the company’s first launch for 2020.

Going by the teaser, we can be certain that the new Fortuner will come with a new headlight cluster. The fog lights and the indicators will also get new positioning on the Fortuner.

Toyota has already launched the new version of Fortuner in a few South East Asian countries. This gives us a good idea of what to expect from the version coming to India. The new Fortuner has also been spotted on Indian roads. The company is expected to also launch a new Fortuner Legender which will be a more premium variant compared to the standard variant.

The new Fortuner comes with an updated front fascia and as well as updated interiors. The new update is expected amp up the appeal for the SUV by introducing some creature comforts. The Legender provides a sportier design in comparison to the standard version.

The standard version of the SUV comes with a bigger mesh compared to the outgoing model and also gets revised DRL LED headlamps. The car that was launched in Indonesia with 18-inch alloy wheels which is expected to carry over in India. The Legender version of the car might launch with a larger 20-inch alloy wheel.

The interior is expected to feature bigger 9-inch infotainment display. However, the Legender might get some additional features such as a 4.2-inch MID.

